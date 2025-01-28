PM Modi says India pushing to host 2036 Olympics at 38th National Games opening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games, revealed that India is actively pushing for the rights to host the 2036 Olympics, a move he believes will take Indian sports to unprecedented heights.

Highlighting the long-term benefits of hosting the Olympics, the Prime Minister stated, "Wherever the Olympics happen, all sectors gain. It creates better facilities for athletes and boosts the entire nation."

He stressed that securing the 2036 Olympics would not only foster growth in the sporting sector but also improve infrastructure, benefiting athletes and the country as a whole.

"Olympics is not just a sporting event. Wherever Olympics happen, all sectors gain. It creates better facilities for athletes. It spurs construction, creates new connectivity, transport facilities and most important of all, boosts tourism," he said.

"People from all over the world, including the athletes, will come down to India.

Modi had expressed India's intention to host the 2036 Games during the International Olympic Committee's Session in Mumbai in 2023.

The IOA has submitted the official expression of interest to the IOC.

"It is our endeavour to enhance your capabilities and we are focussed on supporting you.