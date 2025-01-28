PM Modi to inaugurate 38th National Games in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 38th National Games event at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday evening.
The National Games, which will run until February 14, are expected to see the participation of 11,340 athletes from across the country.
Speaking to TNIE, Uttarakhand's Director General of Information, Banshidhar Tiwari said,"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Jolly Grant Airport and he will be will be welcomed in traditional Uttarakhand style. Prior to the inauguration of the games, he will review the reconstruction works of the Rishikesh-Haridwar, Sharda Corridor, and Badrinath-Kedarnath projects at the Maharana Pratap Sports College complex.
He further said that international badminton player Lakshya Sen will hand over the national games torch to the Prime Minister. Athletes from 35 teams will participate in the parade at this moment.
According to sources from the sports department, the event will witness the remarkable participation of 1,016 athletes from the host team. Meanwhile, Lakshadweep will only send two athletes to compete in this National Games.
Several competitions will take place during the night. Athletics will see the highest participation, with 700 athletes competing in various events.
The breakdown of participants from different states is as follows: Andhra Pradesh will send 294 athletes, Andaman and Nicobar Islands will have 28, Arunachal Pradesh will be represented by 43, Assam by 301, and Bihar by 196. Chandigarh will contribute 205 athletes, while Chhattisgarh will send 294. Dadra and Nagar Haveli will have 13 participants, and Delhi will be represented by 633 athletes.
Goa will send 172 athletes, Gujarat will have 354, Haryana will contribute 207, Jammu and Kashmir will have 47, and Jharkhand will send 201 participants. Karnataka leads with 681 athletes, followed closely by Kerala with 596. Madhya Pradesh will send 472 participants, Maharashtra will have 822, Manipur will be represented by 387, Meghalaya by 53, Mizoram by 74, Nagaland by 10, Odisha by 423, Puducherry by 56, Punjab by 479, Rajasthan by 511, Sikkim by 33, Tamil Nadu by 624, Tripura by 20, Uttar Pradesh by 393, West Bengal by 411, Telangana by 282, and Ladakh will have seven participants.
Additionally, the Services Sports Control Board will showcase the talents of 437 athletes at the National Games.