PM Modi to inaugurate 38th National Games in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 38th National Games event at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday evening.

The National Games, which will run until February 14, are expected to see the participation of 11,340 athletes from across the country.

Speaking to TNIE, Uttarakhand's Director General of Information, Banshidhar Tiwari said,"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Jolly Grant Airport and he will be will be welcomed in traditional Uttarakhand style. Prior to the inauguration of the games, he will review the reconstruction works of the Rishikesh-Haridwar, Sharda Corridor, and Badrinath-Kedarnath projects at the Maharana Pratap Sports College complex.

He further said that international badminton player Lakshya Sen will hand over the national games torch to the Prime Minister. Athletes from 35 teams will participate in the parade at this moment.