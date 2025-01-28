Sanatana Dharma remark: SC junks pleas against Dy CM Udhayanidhi

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear three petitions seeking criminal action against Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his controversial ‘eradicate Sanatan Dharma’ remark in September 2023.

“The writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution could not be maintained,” the bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Prasanna B Varale said, declining to examine the pleas.

Udhayanidhi had compared ‘Sanatana Dharma’ to diseases like ‘malaria’ and ‘dengue’ in September last year. He also advocated for its elimination on grounds that it was rooted in the caste system and historical discrimination.

In September 2023, the apex court agreed to hear one of the pleas seeking registration of an FIR against Udhayanidhi and others over his “eradicate Sanatan Dharma” remark.