Spiritual quotient will increase emotional and intelligence quotient: Swami Shailendra Saraswati at ThinkEdu 2025

Addressing the topic of Transcendental Meditation, a form of silent meditation, Swami Shailendra said, “There are more than 700 scientific research papers regarding this technique, which show that every area of life, such as health, education, intelligence, harmony, and society is fulfilled by that.”

He further explained that scientific research conducted in thousands of schools has demonstrated the benefits of meditation. In these studies, classes were randomly divided into two groups: one received coaching for a set amount of time, while the other practised meditation for the same duration. After three months, when exams were held, the students who meditated consistently outperformed the others with higher average marks. This finding is supported by over 700 scientific research papers, published in prestigious scientific journals, proving the effectiveness of meditation, he added.

When asked about dealing with stress, Swami Shailendra said, “The cause of stress is disconnection from our innermost self, because we try to imitate others. Everybody has been born as an individual, and we have our mission in life. If we see someone else fulfilling their mission in life, and we think that we should also do the same thing, then that does not go well with us.”

Regarding materialistic desires, he noted that the desires themselves are not a hindrance; the real hindrance lies in the inability to fulfill them. “If I desire something, like becoming rich, and I know how to achieve it, there’s no problem. Water the root, and you’ll enjoy the fruit. However, if you spend the day focused solely on the fruits, admiring the tree, and forget to water the root, eventually, the fruits won’t appear.”