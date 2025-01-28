ThinkEdu 2025: Telangana Dy CM criticizes per capita income calculation, highlights state’s education reforms

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka expressed his dissatisfaction over the manner per capita income is calculated and said his government is working towards reducing the gap between the 'haves' and 'have nots'.

Speaking to Santwana Bhattacharya, Editor, The New Indian Express, at the 13th ThinkEdu Conclave 2025 on January 28, Bhatti criticized the methodology where the incomes of the poorest and richest are averaged to determine per capita income.

“One person doesn’t even have a 100-square-foot house, while another has a mansion spanning lakhs of square feet. Yet, both data points are averaged to calculate per capita income. This cannot be the right criterion to assess society,” said Bhatti, expressing concerns over the widening economic disparity.

Seeing the gap between the haves and have-nots, he said that the Telangana government is now working on a plan that ensures the wealth of the state is distributed among the maximum number of people.

“That’s the plan we’ve designed, and we’re moving in that direction. We’ll overcome the challenges we’re facing,” said Bhatti, who also serves as the Finance Minister. “The previous government didn’t have this kind of thought process.”