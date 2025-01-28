ThinkEdu 2025: Changing human behaviour through AI is the real challenge, says IIT-M Prof

CHENNAI: Artificial intelligence (AI) continued to dominate discussions on Day 2 of the ThinkEdu Conclave 2025, presented by SASTRA University. Prof Venkatesh Balasubramanian, Head of RGB (Rehabilitation Bioengineering Group) Labs at IIT-Madras, captivated the audience with insights into how AI-driven data and predictive models have the potential to shape human behaviour.

Speaking in the session “AI and Behavioural Change: A Roadmap”, he noted that specific human behaviours such as checking horoscopes, going on shopping sprees, being wary of self-driving cars, and trying to misuse government schemes would all be impacted by AI.

He described various challenges in building workable AI models, the most prominent of them being the lack of availability of reliable data. He added that data is often susceptible to the biases and affiliations of the sources, which could result in inaccurate results.

Other challenges he mentioned include the embargoes on hardware to analyse AI models, without which they end up becoming “beautiful shooting in the dark”, unfair and flawed hypotheses for AI models, and the ethical and legal conundrums AI finds itself tied in.

The professor also mentioned a phenomenon among several AI researchers, including himself — that of trading a model’s accuracy with its ability to accomplish things.