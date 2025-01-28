ThinkEdu 2025: Across political divide, TN leaders advocate raising standards of political discourse

CHENNAI: Cutting across political divides, leaders from major parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, AIADMK, Congress and BJP, shared their insights on improving the declining standards of political discourse in the country. They discussed various topics including heated clashes on social media, the tone of TV debates and the fading camaraderie between leaders from opposing parties on the second day of the ThinkEdu Conclave 2025 on 28 January.

The panel featured Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil, AIADMK Deputy Propaganda Secretary Gautami, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan and DMK MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu, with the session titled “Cleansing Public Debate: Keeping the Space for Difference,” moderated by Dinamani Editor K Vaidiyanathan.

Tamilisai Soundararajan reminisced about a time when political leaders such as K Kamaraj and Arignar Anna maintained camaraderie despite their differences. She lamented that legislative assemblies, once forums for constructive debate, have now devolved into “fight clubs.” She also expressed concerns about the impact of such a culture of hostility on young minds, fearing it may deter them from entering politics.

Sasikanth Senthil, while addressing the role of social media, pointed out how it has fuelled an “attention economy,” where sensational content overshadows meaningful discussions when it comes to getting the spotlight. However, he said that there is still bonhomie between leaders from opposite parties, and he has not lost hope.

On whether social media can affect voters, he said that the impact is not as much as believed. “The understanding of the people about the importance of their votes is much larger. While it sets a narrative, the voting behaviour of the people is an entirely different ball game,” he said.