ThinkEdu 2025: Decline in job market linked to skill demand over degrees, say academicians

CHENNAI: The decline in job opportunities and placement rates in certain sectors stems from industries prioritising skills over degrees—skills often missing from the curricula of even top institutions like IITs and IIMs.

This issue was a focal point during the session 'Classroom to Corporate Office: Preparing for India Inc' at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2025 on Tuesday, where Prof Himanshu Rai, Director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, and Dr Suresh Ramanathan, Dean & Principal, Great Lakes Institute of Management, stressed the importance of skill-based, multidisciplinary education and innovative teaching methods.

“The job market is a little tough everywhere, I think you might have read the report that 23 per cent of Harvard graduates are still not employed after six months. So, we are not talking about the job market of India, we are talking about the global job market,” said Prof Rai.