ThinkEdu 2025: Vice-Chancellors bat for inclusivity in education
CHENNAI: In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian education, two prominent academicians — Dr Ujwala Chakradeo, Vice-Chancellor of SNDT Women’s University, and Prof Basuthkar J Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) — endorsed inclusivity in campuses. The engaging session was chaired by senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai.
Speaking at the session titled “A Campus for Everyone: Making Higher Education Inclusive”, Prof Rao emphasised the importance of campuses as unique spaces for dialogue and dissent. “The past is behind us, but we are moving forward,” he said, underscoring the need for universities to actively engage with students. The universities should always engage with them, listen to their concerns, and address their issues within the existing framework, Prof Rao said.
Inclusivity in women’s education
While education is considered a fundamental right for everyone, are Indian campuses embracing inclusivity? Dr Chakradeo delved upon inclusivity in Indian campuses in the context of women’s education. Leading SNDT Women’s University, founded in 1916, she said, “SNDT has not alienated, but created a platform for every woman.”
She emphasised that when it comes to inclusivity, the university has been reaching out to women from different strata of society, which has been possible due to the changing landscape of Indian education and the inception of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.
Embracing policy reforms
Both the speakers highlighted the fact that the newer policies in education are making it possible for students to further engage in various models of learning. Prof Rao said the UoH can create a nurturing environment for several first-generation learners by making education a “liberating process”.
While both speakers praised the NEP, Rao criticised the disproportionate focus on premier institutions such as IITs, NITs, which leaves others neglected.