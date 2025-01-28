ThinkEdu 2025: Vice-Chancellors bat for inclusivity in education

Inclusivity in women’s education

While education is considered a fundamental right for everyone, are Indian campuses embracing inclusivity? Dr Chakradeo delved upon inclusivity in Indian campuses in the context of women’s education. Leading SNDT Women’s University, founded in 1916, she said, “SNDT has not alienated, but created a platform for every woman.”

She emphasised that when it comes to inclusivity, the university has been reaching out to women from different strata of society, which has been possible due to the changing landscape of Indian education and the inception of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

Embracing policy reforms

Both the speakers highlighted the fact that the newer policies in education are making it possible for students to further engage in various models of learning. Prof Rao said the UoH can create a nurturing environment for several first-generation learners by making education a “liberating process”.

While both speakers praised the NEP, Rao criticised the disproportionate focus on premier institutions such as IITs, NITs, which leaves others neglected.