ThinkEdu 2025: Integrate mental health awareness into medical education, say experts

CHENNAI: The 13th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave 2025 spotlighted an issue that is often overlooked but deeply pervasive: India’s mental health crisis. Two eminent psychiatrists, Dr Pratima Murthy, Director of NIMHANS, and Dr Koushik Sinha Deb, Additional Professor of Psychiatry at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, dissected the layers of this growing concern and proposed solutions in a session on “The Silent Epidemic: Tackling India’s Mental Health Crisis”.

The care gap: A crisis of patients or practitioners?

One of the most pressing issues raised was the glaring shortage of mental health professionals in India. Dr Murthy stated, “While the number of psychiatry graduates has increased from 450 to 1,300 over the past 15 years, the demand for mental health services far exceeds the supply.”

She emphasised, “We must integrate mental health awareness into undergraduate medical education so that doctors and nurses can identify mental health issues just as they do physical ailments,” she added.

Dr Deb highlighted the economic disparity that drives mental health professionals to migrate abroad rather than serve in rural India. “Young psychologists face a dilemma, work in a remote village for a meagre salary or move to countries like Canada and Switzerland where they can earn thousands of dollars,” he said, pointing out the severe shortage of mental health professionals in smaller cities and towns in India.