Tamil Nadu lost its way two decades ago; BJP will come to power in 2026: Annamalai at ThinkEdu Conclave

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai claimed that the state is not in the right place now, as it lost its way two decades ago, speaking at the Think Edu Conclave 2025 here on Tuesday.

Noting the BJP is getting their voices in the state, including at the grassroots level, he confidently announced that the BJP will come to power in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Acknowledging that the BJP is a late starter in the state with no prominent cultural icons like the Dravidian parties, he argued that even the cultural icons of the Dravidian political parties have now become outdated.

He said people are waiting for alternative discourse in politics and that there is a need for change to restore Tamil Nadu’s glory, reboot its economy, and fulfil the lives of its people.