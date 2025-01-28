Tamil Nadu lost its way two decades ago; BJP will come to power in 2026: Annamalai at ThinkEdu Conclave

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai claimed that the state is not in the right place now, as it lost its way two decades ago, speaking at the Think Edu Conclave 2025 here on Tuesday.
Noting the BJP is getting their voices in the state, including at the grassroots level, he confidently announced that the BJP will come to power in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Acknowledging that the BJP is a late starter in the state with no prominent cultural icons like the Dravidian parties, he argued that even the cultural icons of the Dravidian political parties have now become outdated.
He said people are waiting for alternative discourse in politics and that there is a need for change to restore Tamil Nadu’s glory, reboot its economy, and fulfil the lives of its people.
During the second day of ThinkEdu conclave, Annamalai appeared on the stage barefoot, a political oath he had taken a month ago after the Anna University rape case.
When TNIE Editorial Director, Prabhu Chawla, who shared the stage as a moderator, questioned Annamalai about his approach, asking whether he was attempting to portray himself as a political film star, engaging in theatrics (whipping himself) upon his return from London and asked what political message Annamalai wanted to convey.
Annamalai responded by explaining that whipping oneself is deeply rooted in Tamil Nadu's culture and serves as a means to stand in solidarity with the people and connect with their struggles.
"Even when I visit my village, I witness people whipping themselves as part of our cultural traditions," Annamalai said.
"The now politics of this state has become completely detached from our culture. Tamil Nadu, with its countless temples, carries spirituality as an integral part of life. However, politics has now turned into a spiritual element in our state. So, when I whip myself, it is a part of that culture," the state BJP chief added.
When questioned about his decision to travel to London for studies immediately after the BJP's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Annamalai argued that politicians must stay ahead of the curve.
"The world is changing rapidly. We expect students and civil servants to upskill, so why not politicians? I don't want to be the kind of politician who merely listens to secretaries and signs papers. I want to keep updating myself," he said.
Reflecting on his four years in politics, Annamalai outlined three key achievements of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. First, the party introduced a parallel narrative involving political, developmental, and ideological discourse, he said.
Secondly, Annamalai stated that the BJP has transitioned from an "infant" phase to a "growing adult" phase, building a strong base and reaching 85% of the state’s 68,000 booths during the election.
He noted that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 81 lakh votes, with 50 lakh coming independently of alliances, adding that 48 lakh new members joined the party in it's recent membership drive.
Lastly, Annamalai said the BJP has encouraged people to re-examine their understanding of Tamil Nadu's history.
Addressing educational concerns, Annamalai cited the NSER 2022 report, stating that 43% of Class 1 students in Tamil Nadu cannot identify numbers between one and nine, and 25% of Class 5 students struggle with basic subtraction. He questioned how the state could achieve a Rs 1 trillion economy with such educational shortcomings.
Annamalai also highlighted environmental and agricultural issues, noting that cultivable land in Tamil Nadu has declined from 70 lakh hectares during Kamaraj’s era to 46 lakh hectares in 2024.
He also criticised the state for having five of India’s eight most polluted rivers and for becoming a leading liquor-selling state.
He said the state continuously borrows to manage the mess and is set to borrow Rs 1.55 lakh crore, noting that it is the people who will have to repay these loans. He added that the people suffer from poor roads and inadequate law and order, despite continuous borrowing.
When asked about the lack of recognition for Tamil Nadu’s freedom fighters by the union government, Annamalai blamed the state government for sidelining figures like Veerapandiya Kattabomman and Velu Nachiyar in favor of promoting their own political icons.
He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken Tamil culture globally, highlighting works like the Thirukkural.