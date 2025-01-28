Vikram Sampath bats for multiplicity of voices in decoding history at ThinkEdu Conclave 2025

CHENNAI: History flourishes when there is a multiplicity of voices and diverse interpretations, said Author Vikram Sampath during the 13th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave 2025 on Tuesday.

He remarked that at least the present times allow for the mainstreaming and discussion of figures like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, which is a contrast to the post-independence era which, he noted, was dominated by a monochromatic narrative.

He interacted with Ravi Shankar, consulting editor of The Sunday Standard, during the session titled Heroes, Villains, and Survivors. Speaking about his latest book, ‘Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore’s Interregnum’, Sampath argued that the glorification of Tipu Sultan is an affront to the emotions and sensitivities of communities affected by his violence.