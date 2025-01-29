'Do it or face the consequences': Angry SC bans manual scavenging in six metros

Expressing its strong displeasure over the non-compliance with its earlier orders, the Supreme Court on Wednesday banned manual scavenging and manual sewer cleaning in six metropolitan cities.
"We are fed up with passing orders that are not complied with. Either do it or face the consequences," said a two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and including Justice Aravind Kumar.
The apex court, after going through the comprehensive affidavit filed by the Union, said there is "no clarity" on the eradication of manual scavenging and sewer cleaning.
"Therefore, we hereby order manual sewer cleaning and manual scavenging shall be stopped in the metropolitan cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad," the top court said.
The apex court passed the order after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Dr Balram Singh. He sought a direction for the eradication of manual scavenging in India.
"Despite the mandate of the Statutes and pertinent provisions of the Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act, 1993 as well as the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, these (manual scavenging and cleaning) remain unimplemented," Singh said in his petition.
Directing the chief executive officer of each metropolitan city to file a precise affidavit explaining how and when manual scavenging and sewer cleaning is going to be stopped, the top court fixed the matter for further hearing to February 19.