Domicile-based reservation in PG medical courses unconstitutional: SC

While citing the law laid down in the previous judgments in Pradeep Jain, and Saurabh Chandra cases, the apex court said, "We are all domiciles in the territory of India. There is nothing like a provincial or state domicile. There is only one domicile. We are all residents of India."



The top court in its verdict also clarfied that its judgement will not affect the domicile reservation granted already.

"Students who are undergoing PG courses and those who have already passed out from such residence category would not be affected by the verdict," the apex court said.



It also stressed the right to choose residence anywhere in India and to carry out trade and profession anywhere in the country.

"Constitution gives us the right to choose admission in educational institutions across India," the apex court said.