In first call, Trump nudges PM Modi to buy US weapons

NEW DELHI: India should look at buying more American security equipment to make the bilateral trade ties equitable, US President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his telephone call on Monday, the White House said.

Separately, Trump told reporters that Modi might visit the US in February. Sources said both countries are looking at finalising dates for a meeting in February or March.

Responding to a query, Trump said he and Modi discussed various issues including immigration. The US president said he hopes Modi “will do what’s right” regarding the return of Indians who came to the US illegally.

Meanwhile, Trump reiterated his stance on imposing tariffs on countries that ‘harm’ the US. Speaking to House Republicans at a Florida retreat on Monday, he called out China and Brazil for having high tariffs. He also put India in this category, signalling the complex nature of diplomatic negotiations ahead.