Like sports, UCC stands for spirit of equality, non-discrimination: PM Modi

DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Uttarakhand government’s efforts in implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), calling it a pioneering initiative in India.
Speaking at the inauguration of the 38th National Games at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, Modi said the move would contribute to a dignified life for “daughters, mothers, and sisters” in the state.
He said UCC aims to promote equality and justice for all citizens reinforcing the principles of democracy and the Constitution. He said the “historic step” of Uttarakhand will serve as a model for other states.
Modi, during the inauguration of the 38th National Games, connected the spirit of sportsmanship to the implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand.
“Sportsmanship transcends all feelings of discrimination,” he said, emphasising that every victory and medal is the result of collective effort. “Sports inspire teamwork, and that same spirit applies to UCC, where there is no discrimination and everyone stands equal.”
Modi expressed confidence that the step would pave the way for a dignified life for all citizens, particularly women.
“This initiative will not only empower our daughters, mothers, and sisters but also serve as a model for other states in India,” Modi said, underscoring the importance of unity and fairness in society.
In a spirited address to the gathering, the PM celebrated the vibrant energy of Uttarakhand’s youth, marking the commencement of the 38th National Games.
“Uttarakhand is resplendent today with the energy of the youth,” he said, emphasising the significance of the event coinciding with the blessings of Baba Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Maa Ganga.
As the state commemorates its 25th anniversary, Modi remarked on the opportunity for young athletes from across the nation to showcase their talents in this burgeoning region. “This event presents a beautiful picture of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’,” he said, highlighting the unity and diversity of India.