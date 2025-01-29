Like sports, UCC stands for spirit of equality, non-discrimination: PM Modi

“This initiative will not only empower our daughters, mothers, and sisters but also serve as a model for other states in India,” Modi said, underscoring the importance of unity and fairness in society.

In a spirited address to the gathering, the PM celebrated the vibrant energy of Uttarakhand’s youth, marking the commencement of the 38th National Games.

“Uttarakhand is resplendent today with the energy of the youth,” he said, emphasising the significance of the event coinciding with the blessings of Baba Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Maa Ganga.

As the state commemorates its 25th anniversary, Modi remarked on the opportunity for young athletes from across the nation to showcase their talents in this burgeoning region. “This event presents a beautiful picture of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’,” he said, highlighting the unity and diversity of India.