Mahakumbh stampede: Yogi says 'situation under control'; SP demands CM's resignation
After a stampede-like incident at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the situation is now under control and that some devotees have sustained "serious injuries."
Multiple casualties were feared after the stampede at the Sangam as millions of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on 'Mauni Amavasya', the most significant ritual at the Maha Kumbh.
The incident occurred between 1 am and 2 am when several devotees climbed over barricades at Akhara Marg, the CM said.
"Between 1 am and 2 am, at the route where arrangements were made for the Akharas' Amrit Snan, some devotees crossed the barricades and were critically injured. They were immediately rushed to the hospital, where they received prompt treatment," he said following a high-level meeting in Lucknow.
Adityanath also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assessed the situation four times so far, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Anandiben Patel have been continuously receiving updates on the situation.
"The situation in Prayagraj is under control, but the crowd size remains massive," he added.
The Chief Minister also said that a consensus had been reached with the akharas, with the saints agreeing that devotees should take the holy dip first. Once the crowds subside, the akharas will proceed with their own dip.
"There are large crowds at Sangam Nose, Nag Vasuki Marg, and Sangam Marg. Ghats have been set up throughout the Kumbh area, so there’s no need for devotees to move towards Sangam Nose. They can take the holy dip at the nearest ghats," he said.
Adityanath also urged people not to fall prey to rumours. "Rumours can cause harm. my appeal is not to let anyone spread negativity," he said. All are advised to follow directives of the local administration, he added.
He assured that proper medical care is being provided to the injured and that the Railways have organized special trains from various stations in Prayagraj to help devotees return to their destinations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his deepest condolences to the devotees who lost their family members in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, describing the tragedy as extremely saddening.
In a post on X, he said the local administration in Prayagraj is giving all possible help to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
He said, "I have been speaking to Chief Minister Yogi ji and am in constant touch with the state government."
Meanwhile, opposition leaders including SP president Akhilesh Yadav targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over the stampede, saying it highlighted the failure of the state government.
Yadav demanded that those who claimed "world-class arrangements" in the Maha Kumbh should resign from their posts taking moral responsibility for the stampede.
"In order to re-establish faith in the system among the saint community and devotees who have come to the Maha Kumbh, it is necessary that the administration and management of the Maha Kumbh should be immediately handed over to the army instead of the UP government," he said on X.
"Now that the truth of the claims of making world class arrangements has come out in front of everyone, those who were claiming and spreading false propaganda about it should resign from their posts taking moral responsibility for the people killed in this accident," he said.
"The news of casualties of devotees in the mismanagement accident in Maha Kumbh is very sad," Yadav said in another post on X.
The former chief minister called on the Uttar Pradesh government to take immediate action to support the injured and prevent further chaos.
He said air ambulances should be deployed to transport those seriously injured and called for "swift arrangements to identify the deceased and return their bodies to their families."
Yadav emphasised the need for enhanced surveillance at the event, particularly through helicopters, to maintain order and security.
He also appealed to devotees to remain patient and calm during this difficult time and asked the government to learn from the incident to improve future arrangements for pilgrims.
State Congress resident Ajay Rai expressed grief over the stampede and said, "The news of many people being killed and injured due to the stampede on the day of bathing on Mauni Amavasya in Mahakumbh is painful."
Targeting the state government, he said, "This tragic incident highlights the chaos of this fair and the failures of the Uttar Pradesh government. The Yogi government spent all the money only on its branding and marketing and not on the arrangements for the devotees who came to the Maha Kumbh. This shows the insensitivity of this government."
"We were constantly trying to alert about such incidents but the government and administration did not pay heed to it. I have deep condolences for the families of the victims of the accident. We pray for the peace of the souls of the deceased and speedy recovery of the injured," he said in a statement.
"Along with this, we urge the government to arrange for proper compensation for the deceased and free treatment along with compensation to the injured."
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede in Maha Kumbh.
