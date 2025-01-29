15 feared dead after stampede in Mahakumbh on Mauni Amavasya, scores injured

LUCKNOW: Many devotees are feared as a stampede took place at the Sangam amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh, as millions of pilgrims turned up to take part in second Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on early Wednesday morning.

The Mela administration had not confirmed the casualties till the filing of this report. However, sources said at least 15 people have died in the stampede.

Ambulances were quickly dispatched and the injured were rushed to central hospital inside the Mela premises for medical intervention.

According to local sources, some women devotees got suffocated in the massive crowd and fell to the ground when a barricade was broken leading to the stampede.