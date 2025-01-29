Muslim woman seeks succession law

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s stand after hearing a Muslim woman’s plea seeking to be governed by the Indian succession law.

A woman from Alappuzha in Kerala, Safiya P M, had moved the SC stating that she is a non-believer Muslim and hence should be governed by the Indian Succession Act 1925 concerning inheritance instead of the Muslim Personal Law (Sharia Law).

After hearing Safiya’s plea, the apex court sought a response from the central government within four weeks.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan said, “We will hear this plea after we receive the reply.” The matter was posted for May first week.

Safiya, the general secretary of “Ex-Muslims of Kerala”, said that as per Shariat law, a Muslim person cannot bequeath more than 1/3rd of his/her properties by way of will. “Her father cannot bequeath more than 1/3rd of the property to her, and the remaining 2/3rd will go to her brother, who was suffering from Down’s syndrome,” the plea stated.