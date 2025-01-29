SC tells States to file compliance report on ending caste bias in jails

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted “one last opportunity” to the States and Union Territories to file their compliance reports on implementation of its earlier verdict on prison manuals.

Last year, the SC had held that there should not be any caste discrimination in prisons across India and all the present provisions in jail manuals perpetuating such discrimination must go.

The top court had passed the verdict on a plea of Sukanya Shantha, a native of Kalyan in Maharashtra, alleging that prison manuals of some states in the country encourage caste-based discrimination.

The suo motu case was listed on Tuesday before a two-judge bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan. Senior Advocate S. Muralidhar said the compliance report was to be filed within three months of the order on whether the states and UTs had revised their prison manuals in accordance with the verdict or not.