Stampede in Mahakumbh, many feared dead, scores injured

LUCKNOW: Many devotees are feared dead as a stampede took place at the Sangam nose in Mahakumbh in Prayagraj as a massive crowd of devotees had converged to take part in second Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on early Wednesday morning.

However, the Mela administration had not confirmed the casualties till the filing of this report.

Ambulances were quickly dispatched and the injured were rushed to central hospital inside the Mela premises for medical intervention.

According to local sources, some women devotees got suffocated in the massive crowd and fell to the ground when a barricade was broken leading to the stampede.

In light of the recent incident, the Akharas have decided to postpone the Amrit Snan programme. Ravindra Puri, the chief of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), confirmed that the Mauni Amavasya Snan will be rescheduled, with the third Amrit Snan now set to take place on Basant Panchami, February 3. Speaking from the Niranjani Akhara, Puri stated that in response to the stampede, the Akharas have opted to refrain from taking the holy dip and will instead return to their camps, as the movement of the Akhara procession could potentially exacerbate the situation.