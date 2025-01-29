Waqf committee adopts recommendations, revised Bill; opposition slams it as undemocratic

NEW DELHI: The Joint Committee of Parliament scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday adopted its draft report and the amended version of the proposed law with a majority vote, JPC chairperson Jagdambika Pal said.

MPs have been given time till 4 pm to submit their dissent.

Opposition MPs, some of whom have given their dissent, slammed the exercise as undemocratic, claiming that they were given little time to study the final report and frame their dissent notes.