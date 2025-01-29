Waqf committee adopts recommendations, revised Bill; opposition slams it as undemocratic

NEW DELHI: The Joint Committee of Parliament scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday adopted its draft report and the amended version of the proposed law with a majority vote, JPC chairperson Jagdambika Pal said.
MPs have been given time till 4 pm to submit their dissent.
Opposition MPs, some of whom have given their dissent, slammed the exercise as undemocratic, claiming that they were given little time to study the final report and frame their dissent notes.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said all opposition members will give their dissent.
"I have submitted a dissent note because there’s a misconception being spread. The Bill is being pushed for political purposes, not for justice, and it even disregards the Constitution. When they say the Waqf Board will include non-Muslims, I worry this could eventually impact temple regulations as well. If we truly follow the Constitution, there should be equality, but if that happens, Hindus may oppose it. Similarly, Muslims also have the right to voice their concerns. Why is this being imposed forcefully? Additionally, there’s a shift from electing Waqf Board members to nominating them, which will lead to arbitrary decisions. This undermines the unity of the country."
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that amendments are not in the best interest of Waqf board.
"A massive 650-page report was signed last night. It’s practically impossible to read all the pages and submit a dissent report, but we did our best during the Joint Parliamentary Committee. What we found is clear: these amendments are not in the best interest of the Waqf. In fact, they will destroy the Waqf Board," Owaisi said.
Pal is likely to submit the amended version of the proposed law to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on August 8, 2024, following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
The Bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to address issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.