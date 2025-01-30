BJP seeking to control Parliament Standing Committees: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday alleged that the BJP was seeking to control the Parliament's standing committees by having 26 of its MPs as members of two panels contrary to the 'One MP, One Standing Committee' rule traditionally followed.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said since the establishment of the Standing Committees in the mid-1990s, Parliament has followed a 'One MP, One Standing Committee' rule.

"Now there are 26 BJP MPs who are members of 2 Standing Committees. This shows how the Duo are seeking to control the Standing Committees," Ramesh said in a post on X.