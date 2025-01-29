Waqf Bill: Opposition leaders submit dissent note, flags 'violation of fundamental rights of Muslims'

NEW DELHI: Opposition members on Wednesday objected to the proposed omission of the 'waqf by user' clause in the Waqf Amendment Bill, contending that the provision existed since time immemorial.

In a dissent note to the report, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the last-minute inclusion of the proviso to the clause omitting 'waqf by user' was "wholly unhelpful" as the principle will only be tested in cases where the property is placed 'in dispute', in which case the proviso will not apply.

Seeking to allay fears that the existing waqf properties will be subject to scrutiny after the amended waqf law comes into force, a parliamentary panel had recommended that no cases will be reopened against such properties on a retrospective basis, provided the asset is not in dispute or belongs to the government.

"Any bad-faith actor can institute a litigation over any part of the properties belonging to the 'waqf by user' and consequently prevent it from seeking any protection under the amended Act," Congress member Gaurav Gogoi said in his dissent note.

Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said the Bill allows excessive government interference in the functioning, control and management of waqf and waqf properties in the country.