Centre to introduce 16 bills including Immigration and Foreigners Bill during Budget session

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led NDA government is likely to introduce the Immigration and Foreigners Bill during the Budget Session, which will be held from 31st January 31 to April 4 with a recess in between.

This move is part of the government's broader legislative agenda, aiming to strengthen its legal framework for addressing the issue of illegal immigration, particularly concerning Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas refugees and other related issues.

The Bill is among the top priority legislations scheduled for the session.

Following the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the Modi government is reportedly focusing on ensuring the smooth passage of the Immigration and Foreigners Bill. The legislation is expected to introduce stricter measures for immigration control, enhance border security, and empower authorities to take decisive action against illegal migrants.

In total, 16 Bills have been prioritised for this session including the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to bring reforms in banking regulations, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at modernising railway operations and governance.