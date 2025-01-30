Uttarakhand govt tightens rules for cohabiting couples under new Uniform Civil Code

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has imposed stricter regulations for couples living in cohabitation without marriage. These provisions have been introduced under the recently implemented Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
The state government has mandated that couples entering such arrangements must register their live-in status. The state has implemented strict provisions requiring landlords to verify this registration certificate before finalising any rental agreements.
"This initiative is designed to provide a legal framework for couples choosing to live together," a government spokesperson said.
"It aims to ensure that both parties are protected and that landlords fulfil their responsibilities."
In Uttarakhand, couples in live-in relationships will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs 500. If they fail to register within one month of entering the relationship, they will incur an additional "late fee" of Rs 1,000.
A government official stated, "This registration process is essential for ensuring legal recognition and accountability for couples living together."
In a historic move, the Uttarakhand government announced a new notification on Tuesday that mandates registration fees for marriages, divorces, and wills.
Couples in live-in relationships will now be required to pay an additional charge of Rs 500 for the registration process if their relationship ends.
The registration fee for marriages has been set at Rs 250, with an expedited 'immediate' service available for Rs 2,500, guaranteeing the issuance of the certificate within three days. Failure to register a marriage or providing incorrect information may result in fines of up to Rs 10,000.
In an exclusive conversation with The New Indian Express, Uttarakhand's Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Premchand Agarwal, stated, "On Monday, Uttarakhand became the first Indian state in free India to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a portal for the registration of marriages, divorces, live-in relationships, and wills, along with the rules for implementing this law. Under this new legislation, every resident of Uttarakhand will benefit from social security as well as equal civil rights."