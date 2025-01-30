Uttarakhand govt tightens rules for cohabiting couples under new Uniform Civil Code

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has imposed stricter regulations for couples living in cohabitation without marriage. These provisions have been introduced under the recently implemented Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The state government has mandated that couples entering such arrangements must register their live-in status. The state has implemented strict provisions requiring landlords to verify this registration certificate before finalising any rental agreements.

"This initiative is designed to provide a legal framework for couples choosing to live together," a government spokesperson said.

"It aims to ensure that both parties are protected and that landlords fulfil their responsibilities."

In Uttarakhand, couples in live-in relationships will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs 500. If they fail to register within one month of entering the relationship, they will incur an additional "late fee" of Rs 1,000.

A government official stated, "This registration process is essential for ensuring legal recognition and accountability for couples living together."