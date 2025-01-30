Delhi HC asks Centre, CBFC reply on Sharjeel Imam's plea for shelving '2020 Delhi' movie

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the stand of the Centre and Central Board of Film Certification on a plea by student activist Sharjeel Imam and others for shelving the movie "2020 Delhi" reportedly based on north-east Delhi riots.

Justice Sachin Datta asked the Centre's counsel to take instructions in the matter and posted the hearing on January 31.

The high court also issued notices to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Delhi Police and director and producers of the movie.

The movie is scheduled for release on February 2, three days before Delhi assembly elections.

Imam, an undertrial prisoner in the larger conspiracy case connected to the 2020 Delhi riots, stated that the posters and the promotional videos, including the teasers and trailers, intend to create a false narrative of a larger conspiracy behind the riots that took place in northeast Delhi and the events surrounding the incident.

He said charges were yet to be framed in the larger conspiracy case which was at a crucial stage of arguments on charge pending before a Delhi court.

Imam's bail plea has been pending in the Delhi High Court for more than two years. Imam completed five years in prison as an undertrial prisoner on Tuesday.