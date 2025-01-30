Maharashtra BJP minister demands ban on burqa in 10th and 12th board exams

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP minister Nitesh Rane on Wednesday urged education minister Dada Bhuse to prohibit burqa during the upcoming 10th and 12th grade state board examinations, citing security concerns and potential examination malpractices.
In a letter to the education minister, Rane sought a ban on the burqa at educational institutions, saying religious attires should be confined to homes and religious places.
“Students appearing for the 10th and 12th board exams should not be permitted to wear a burqa. If necessary, female police officers or female staff should be appointed to conduct checks. These exams are crucial for students’ future, and they must be conducted transparently, free from any malpractices such as cheating,” the letter read.
If examinees are allowed to wear burqas, it will be difficult to determine whether electronic devices or other means are being used to cheat. In case of any untoward incident, it could lead to social and law-and-order issues, affecting manystudents, it further added.
Calling for a ban on burqa in educational institutions, he said no religion should receive special treatment. “The religious attire should be restricted to home and places of worship. If others are not bringing their religious attire to schools or colleges, why should Muslims be allowed to do so?
Keep your religion at your home and in your religious places. This is a Hindutva government, and there is no need to appease anyone,” the minister said.
The BJP minister claimed that burqas have been misused in the past to facilitate cheating in exams. “There have been incidents where burqas were used to carry paper chits. This is not Pakistan or Afghanistan,” he said.
He urged government officials to withdraw any previous notifications that permitted wearing the burqa in educational institutions.
The school education ministry was yet to respond to his demand.