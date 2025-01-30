Maharashtra BJP minister demands ban on burqa in 10th and 12th board exams

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP minister Nitesh Rane on Wednesday urged education minister Dada Bhuse to prohibit burqa during the upcoming 10th and 12th grade state board examinations, citing security concerns and potential examination malpractices.

In a letter to the education minister, Rane sought a ban on the burqa at educational institutions, saying religious attires should be confined to homes and religious places.

“Students appearing for the 10th and 12th board exams should not be permitted to wear a burqa. If necessary, female police officers or female staff should be appointed to conduct checks. These exams are crucial for students’ future, and they must be conducted transparently, free from any malpractices such as cheating,” the letter read.