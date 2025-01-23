'Stabbed or just acting': Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane questions Saif Ali Khan knife attack

PUNE: Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has stirred a controversy with his recent remarks regarding the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.
The BJP leader, in a fresh statement, questioned the authenticity of the attack, suggesting that the incident might not have been real and speculating whether Khan was "just acting."
Rane while addressing a public gathering in Maharashtra's Pune, raised questions on attack on Saif saying - "I doubted whether he had been stabbed or he was acting."
"Look at what Bangladeshis are doing in Mumbai. They entered Saif Ali Khan's house. Earlier they used to stand at the crossings of the roads, now they have started entering houses. Maybe he came to take him (Saif) away. It is good, garbage should be taken away. I saw when he came out of the hospital, I doubted whether he had been stabbed or he was acting. He was dancing while walking," Rane said.
Additionally, Union Minister Narayan Rane slammed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad, alleging that they express concern only for individuals such as Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, and Nawab Malik.
Rane remarked that these leaders do not show similar concern when a Hindu actor faces harassment or mistreatment.
"Whenever any Khan like Shahrukh Khan or Saif Ali Khan gets hurt, everyone starts talking about it. When a Hindu actor like Sushant Singh Rajput is tortured, no one comes forward to say anything... That Mumbra's Jeetuddin (Jitendra Awhad) and Baramati's Tai (Supriya Sule) did not come forward to say anything... They are only worried about Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son and Nawab Malik... Have you ever seen them worrying about any Hindu artist...? You guys should pay attention to all these things," Nitesh Rane said.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked last week by an intruder, later identified as Mohammed Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft.
After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saif Ali Khan sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack.
Saif was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after surgery on Tuesday. Upon returning to his Bandra residence, he waved to the media.