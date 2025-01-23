'Stabbed or just acting': Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane questions Saif Ali Khan knife attack

PUNE: Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has stirred a controversy with his recent remarks regarding the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

The BJP leader, in a fresh statement, questioned the authenticity of the attack, suggesting that the incident might not have been real and speculating whether Khan was "just acting."

Rane while addressing a public gathering in Maharashtra's Pune, raised questions on attack on Saif saying - "I doubted whether he had been stabbed or he was acting."