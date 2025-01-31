Reports of second stampede in Mahakumbh emerge; Mela authorities deny

LUCKNOW: Amid Mauni Amavasya tragic stampede at the Sangam Ghat claiming 30 lives and leaving 60 injured, reports have emerged about another stampede that took place in Jhunsi area across the confluence of the three rivers.

Although there is no official confirmation about this second stampede, eye-witnesses say it took place almost three hours after the first one when a crowd returning after the bath ran into an uncontrollable bunch of devotees who were rushing towards the ghats for the dip.

Meanwhile, the Mela authorities claimed to have documentation of everyone dead and injured during the Wednesday stampede and that there was nothing to hide.

“We do not have any information about the second stampede. However, we will gather inputs about any such event, if it has happened at all. We will get the sequence of events it investigated and take corrective measures to avert any such incident in future with the upcoming third Amrit Snan on basant Panchami, February 3,” said Mela DIG, Vaibhav Krishna.

As per the local sources, the second stampede-like situation arose around 2 km away from the sight of the bigger stampede on Wednesday. However, the Mela authorities, including the Mela DIG Vaibhav Krishna, did not confirm the second crush in Jhunsi where the toll was claimed to be around half a dozen.