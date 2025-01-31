SC refuses to entertain PIL against special treatment for VIPs in temples

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL against the practice of charging an additional fee for "VIP darshan" and according of "preferential, selective and special treatment" to a certain class of people in temples.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said it was for the society and temple management to decide the issue and the court cannot pass any direction.

"While we may be of the opinion that no special treatment should be given but this court cannot issue directions. We do not think it is a fit case to exercise jurisdiction under Article 32 of the Constitution.

However, we clarify that dismissal of the petition will not bar the appropriate authorities from taking appropriate action as required," the bench said.