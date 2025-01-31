UP police officer suspended after video shows him adding sand to food at Mahakumbh Bhandara
LUCKNOW: A Sub-Inspector of police department was reportedly suspended on late Thursday night after a purported video allegedly showing him putting sand into the food served at a Bhandara (community feast) for devotees at the Mahakumbh went viral on social media platforms.
According to DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, the axe of suspension fell on the Station House Officer (SHO) of Soraon, Brijesh Kumar Tiwari, after the video surfaced on social media. In the purported video, a cop could be seen adding sand to the food being prepared over a stove.
According to the DCP, a user posted the purported video on X, tagging him and demanding strict action against the officer. Responding to the user, the official account of DCP Ganga Nagar replied, "Taking cognizance of the matter, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) has suspended the Soraon SHO based on a report from ACP Soraon. Departmental proceedings are underway."
The video was also shared on social media by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who urged the public to take note of it.
"It is unfortunate that the good efforts of those who are making arrangements to provide food and water to those stranded at the Mahakumbh are being scuttled due to political animosity. The public should take notice!" the former Uttar Pradesh CM said.
As per the sources, the suspended SHO started putting sand into the food as it was being allegedly prepared in the prohibited area and his repeated pleas against using that area for cooking went in vain as there was a looming danger of fire.
Notably, there was a minor incident of fire in Sector 22 of Mela premises yet again on Thursday wherein around 15 tents were gutted but it was controlled in time without much damage, casualty or injury.
At the Mahakumbh, which is the biggest congregation of humanity on earth and is witnessing a sea of devotees thronging it, multiple groups, NGOs like Akshay Patra, other organisations and individuals have set up community kitchens to offer free or affordable meals to the visiting devotees. Moreover, to tackle the unprecedented rush of returning devotees, police personnel on duty are also offering a heartwarming gesture and organised a bhandara (community feast) with the help of the traders' community at more than 150 spots, serving meals to lakhs of devotees waiting for their trains outside the Prayagraj Junction since Wednesday night.
Police also made 18 holding areas to regulate the flow of returning devotees and made frequent announcements through loudspeakers installed every 200 metres.