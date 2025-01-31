UP police officer suspended after video shows him adding sand to food at Mahakumbh Bhandara

LUCKNOW: A Sub-Inspector of police department was reportedly suspended on late Thursday night after a purported video allegedly showing him putting sand into the food served at a Bhandara (community feast) for devotees at the Mahakumbh went viral on social media platforms.

According to DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, the axe of suspension fell on the Station House Officer (SHO) of Soraon, Brijesh Kumar Tiwari, after the video surfaced on social media. In the purported video, a cop could be seen adding sand to the food being prepared over a stove.

According to the DCP, a user posted the purported video on X, tagging him and demanding strict action against the officer. Responding to the user, the official account of DCP Ganga Nagar replied, "Taking cognizance of the matter, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) has suspended the Soraon SHO based on a report from ACP Soraon. Departmental proceedings are underway."

The video was also shared on social media by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who urged the public to take note of it.