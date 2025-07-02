14 dead, 31 missing following flash floods in Mandi district in Himachal; Rs 407 crore property damaged

CHANDIGARH:With the recovery of three more bodies, the death toll in the three flash floods triggered by fourteen cloudbursts has now touched fourteen, and 31 people are still missing in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, approximately 406 people have been evacuated from affected areas in Mandi, Chamba, and Hamirpur districts as authorities work to trace the missing and restore blocked routes.

The total damage to property in the hill state over the past 12 days has been estimated at Rs 407.02 crore, following torrential rains that have wreaked havoc since the onset of the monsoon season.

According to data from the State Emergency Operation Centre, fourteen cloudbursts and three flash floods occurred in different parts of Mandi district. All fourteen deaths were reported from Mandi, while five people are injured, 31 are missing, and 406 have been evacuated — including 198 in Mandi and another 100 to 150 from Pandoh market due to rising water levels in the Beas river, 51 from Hamirpur district, and three from Chamba district.

Additionally, 164 animals have died, one hydroelectricity project has been damaged, and 154 houses, 106 cow sheds, fourteen bridges, and thirty-one vehicles have been damaged.

Across the state, 246 roads remain closed - including 145 in Mandi, 36 in Kullu, 22 in Shimla, 25 in Sirmaur, two in Chamba, twelve in Kangra, three in Una, and one in Solan district. Moreover, 404 electricity transformers and 784 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

Sources said two bodies were recovered on Thursday morning. In total, seven bodies were recovered from Gohar, five from Thunag, and one from Karsog subdivisions of Mandi district. The Manali-Keylong road was blocked following floods in a drain near Solang Nallah, and traffic has been diverted through Rohtang Pass.

Two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with police and home guards, are actively engaged in search and rescue operations in the district.