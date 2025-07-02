Avoid littering, abstain from alcohol and caffeine, wear trekking gear: Amarnath shrine board advises pilgrims

SRINAGAR: Ahead of the 38-day-long annual Amarnath Yatra starting from Thursday, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has issued an advisory to yatris, asking them to respect the environment, abstain from alcoholic and caffeinated drinks, and cautioned women pilgrims to avoid wearing sarees during trekking.

The 38-day-yatra will start from both routes --- traditional Pahalgam route in south Kashmir and shortest Baltal route in central Kashmir --- on July 3 and conclude on August 9.

The first batch of pilgrims was flagged off from base camp in Jammu by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday morning. The pilgrims will reach base camps in Baltal and Pahalgam today, and will begin their journey to the Amarnath cave tomorrow.