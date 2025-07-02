Avoid littering, abstain from alcohol and caffeine, wear trekking gear: Amarnath shrine board advises pilgrims

SRINAGAR: Ahead of the 38-day-long annual Amarnath Yatra starting from Thursday, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has issued an advisory to yatris, asking them to respect the environment, abstain from alcoholic and caffeinated drinks, and cautioned women pilgrims to avoid wearing sarees during trekking.
The 38-day-yatra will start from both routes --- traditional Pahalgam route in south Kashmir and shortest Baltal route in central Kashmir --- on July 3 and conclude on August 9.
The first batch of pilgrims was flagged off from base camp in Jammu by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday morning. The pilgrims will reach base camps in Baltal and Pahalgam today, and will begin their journey to the Amarnath cave tomorrow.
The SASB issued Do’s and Don’ts for the pilgrims.
In its advisory, the SASB has advised the pilgrims undertaking the yatra to respect the environment.
“Please respect the environment and do nothing whatsoever to pollute the Yatra area. Please do not throw used plastic bottles and other garbage in the open,” the advisory stated.
In the first 20 days of Amarnath pilgrimage last year, about 200 tonnes of waste was collected from both the yatra routes.
“Do not do anything during your entire forward/return journey which could cause pollution or disturb the environment of the Yatra area. Use of plastics is strictly banned in the State and is punishable under law,” the SASB advised the pilgrims.
The pilgrims were also asked not to drink alcohol, caffeinated drinks or smoke during the yatra.
The pilgrims have also been advised not to commence yatra on an empty stomach. “Please do not overexert during the Yatra beyond your normal capacity.”
“Free food facility is available in the entire Yatra area at the langars. Please consume plenty of carbohydrates and follow the prescribed food menu during the yatra,” the SASB told the pilgrims.
The women pilgrims have been advised to avoid wearing Saree during trekking. “Women should wear Salwar Kameez, Pant-Shirt, Track suit or any recommended clothing suited for trekking on high altitude during the yatra,” the SASB advisory read.
The pilgrims were requested to wear appropriate trekking garments because there are steep rises and falls on the route to the Amarnath Cave and asked pilgrims to wear trekking shoes only.
“Do carry an umbrella, wind cheater, raincoat, and waterproof shoes as the weather in the Yatra area is unpredictable,” the pilgrims have been advised.
The yatris have also been asked to not attempt any shortcuts and walk only on the track and never stop at places which are marked by warning notice. “Travel in groups with porters, horses, ponies and ensure they remain in your sight. Please help your fellow Yatris on the tracks.”
“The Amarnath cave is located at around 12,800 feet, please take precautions in view of high-altitude sickness and avoid overnight stay at the Cave. Do not ignore the symptoms of high-altitude sickness. Walk slowly while ascending, relax at regular intervals and descend immediately to lower elevation in case of any symptom of sickness, discomfort during the Yatra and seek nearby Medical help,” the pilgrims have been advised.
The yatris have been asked to wear a Unique RFID tag on their neck at all times during the yatra for safety and security.