BJP conspiring to impose President's rule in Bihar after assembly elections, claims RJD leader Tejashwi

Tejashwi said the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended an event in Patna on Wednesday and claimed that the NDA would form the next government for the third time, heaping praise on CM Nitish.

“BJP is the largest party, but they have no face, and Amit Shah has made it clear that they will keep them only until the elections, after which things will change. The BJP's dominance will soon end," he asserted.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly said that Bihar is the birthplace of democracy, and it will teach the BJP-RSS a lesson in the forthcoming elections.

RJD leader also took a potshot at the Election Commission over electoral roll revision, blaming the apex election body for taking away voting rights of the poor in the state.

"This is a significant issue as the rights of the poor and their voting rights are being taken away,” he added.

“Everyone is exposed, and one wonders why the Election Commission is unwilling to meet Opposition leaders. It is supposed to be an independent body, but it appears to be heaping praises of the BJP and RSS,” he said.

He also described the Election Commission as a ‘puppet in the hands of BJP-RSS’.