Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J&K's Kishtwar

JAMMU: A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in a heavily forested area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The encounter started when police assisted by the Army and CRPF launched a search and cordon operation in the Kuchal area of Chatroo around 7.45 pm following information about the presence of terrorists this evening, they said.

The officials said the terrorists opened fire on noticing the security search parties, leading to a gunfight which was continuing when last reports were received.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to maintain a tight cordon and neutralise the terrorists who are believed to be two to three in number and affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, the officials said.

Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps, in a post on X, said, "Based on specific intelligence a joint search operation was underway in Kanzal Mandu, Kishtwar. Contact has been established with the terrorists and operations are in progress."

Earlier, three terrorists and a soldier were killed in two separate encounters in Chatroo belt in April and May, this year.

The latest encounter comes a week after a JeM terrorist was killed in an encounter by security forces in remote Bihali area of Basantgarh in Udhampur district.