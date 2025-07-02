Face-off between treasury benches and opposition over rise in farmer suicides in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: The treasury benches and the Opposition clashed against each other on Wednesday over the demand for farm loan waivers and discussion on the rise in farmer suicides on the third day of the Maharashtra state legislative assembly’s monsoon session.

After the TNIE report of 767 farmers committing suicide in three months, the Opposition upped the ante against the ruling party, demanded a farm loan waiver and discussed over farmers' issue.

However, treasury benches refused discussion, saying the Opposition should first issue the notice of motion, then the speaker of the state assembly should hold the discussion over the farmer suicide issue on the floor of the House in the state legislative assembly.

Intervening, state assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar said he will consult both parties and hold the discussion on the farmers' issue on Thursday.

TNIE on Tuesday reported that between January 2025 to March, in three months, 767 farmers committed suicide, and the majority of the farmers' suicides took place in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.