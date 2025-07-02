PIL filed in MP HC after three die in 32-hour traffic jam; notice to advocate over 'why leave early' remark

BHOPAL: The deaths of three men, aged 32 to 65, after reportedly being stuck in an over 30-hour, 8-km traffic jam on Indore-Dewas Highway have prompted a PIL in the MP High Court’s Indore Bench.

The PIL was recently filed by Dewas-based advocate Anand Adhikari.

While the High Court issued notices to the respondents, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) asking to file their replies in the matter before July 7, during the course of the hearing on Monday, the counsel representing the NHAI (which is tasked with maintaining the nation’s network) left everyone shell-shocked by casually questioning, “Why do people even leave home so early without any work?”

While confirming that the bizarre comment was made by the NHAI counsel during Monday’s hearing, the petitioner’s counsel Girish Patwardhan said, “Yes, the comment was made verbally by the advocate. The HC responded that the reasoning was not acceptable, as it would mean that citizens could no longer step out of their homes.”

Coming to know about the NHAI counsel’s casual comment in open court, Sumit Patel, the nephew of one of the deceased men, expressed shock and anger.

“How can such an insensitive statement be made by a responsible person before the court?” he asked, speaking to journalists on Wednesday.

Sumit said they had not left home a pleasure trip, but to save the life of his critically ill uncle, 55-year-old Balram Patel, who died after both oxygen cylinders in their vehicle were exhausted due to the long traffic jam.

He questioned whether the NHAI counsel would have made the same remark had the tragedy involved the kin of someone from the NHAI. "We condemn the casual comment made by the counsel for the NHAI in the court,” he said.

