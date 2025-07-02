SC questions urgency in Shiv Sena’s plea over 'bow and arrow' symbol, sets hearing for July 14

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant an early hearing to a plea made by the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group) regarding the ongoing dispute over the 'bow and arrow' election symbol, allocated to the Eknath Shinde faction.

The court questioned the urgency of the matter, especially in light of the forthcoming local body elections in Maharashtra.

The apex court, while declining to fix an urgent hearing during the ongoing summer vacation, decided to list the case on 14 July, a Monday, when the court reopens after a one-month-and-20-day-long summer recess.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for the UBT group, mentioned the matter before a two-judge vacation bench comprising Justice M M Sundresh and Justice K Vinod Chandran, stating that local elections in Maharashtra were expected to be announced next week.

“We are seeking some ad interim directions, like it was issued in the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) matter. The symbol has been awarded to them (Eknath Shinde section),” Kamat submitted to the bench.