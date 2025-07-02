Two months after death of wife, Punjab man succumbs to burn injuries sustained during Pak drone attack

CHANDIGARH: Two months after Sukhwinder Kaur died following a Pakistani drone attack, her husband, 65-year old Lakhwinder Singh of Khai Pheme Ki village in Ferozepur district of Punjab, succumbed to his injuries at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana. This is the second recorded civilian casualty outside Jammu and Kashmir caused by a drone attack by Pakistan.

Sources said that Singh had sustained 70 per cent burns as debris of drone fell on their car parked in the verandah of their house on the night of May 8, after a Pakistani drone was intercepted by the Indian Air Defense system and shot down.

The vehicle caught fire and caused severe burn injuries to Lakhwinder Singh, his wife Sukhwinder Kaur, and their son Jaswant Singh (24). Jaswant Singh suffered from leg injuries and has now recovered after treatment.

Singh was undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana and government was bearing the expenses. Singh has been in critical condition since then and was on dialysis and died late yesterday night.

On May 13, his wife Sukhwinder Kaur died due to 100 per cent burns. Their son Jaswant had been with his parents during their treatment. The state government bore the medical expenses of the couple.

When the incident took place, Singh was trying to sleep, while Sukhwinder Kaur was in the kitchen. Despite the blackout, the lights were reportedly still on in their house when the debris of the drone struck.

On May 9 evening, several drones were spotted in the Ferozepur cantonment and nearby areas amid the India-Pakistan tension following Operatation Sindoor.