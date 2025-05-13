50-year-old woman from Punjab dies following Pak drone attack; first reported civilian death outside J&K

CHANDIGARH: 50-year-old Sukhwinder Kaur, Ferozepur resident, succumbed to burn injuries caused by a drone attack by Pakistan on India's border regions at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana. Her death is the first recorded civilian casualty outside Jammu and Kashmir.
Kaur belonged to Khai Feme Ki village in Ferozepur. On May 8, at around 9.30 pm, a Pakistani drone intercepted by the Indian air defence system fell down on her house while they were seated in their open verandah. The drone debris fell on their car parked in the verandah, which then caught fire and caused severe burn injuries to Kaur, her husband Lakhwinder Singh and son Jaswant Singh.
Kaur sustained 100 per cent burn injuries, while her husband suffered 70 per cent burns. They were both referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana. Their son, Jaswant Singh, sustained injuries but remains admitted at Ferozepur hospital and his condition is stable.
A family relative said Kaur died and added that the condition of both Lakhwinder and Jaswant is fine.
"The police will be going to DMCH in Ludhiana to bring the body of the deceased back to Ferozepur," the relative added.
The state police said the car’s light was on, due to which this incident might have happened.
On May 9 evening, several drones were spotted in the Ferozepur cantonment and nearby areas amid the India-Pakistan tension following Operatation Sindoor.