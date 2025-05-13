50-year-old woman from Punjab dies following Pak drone attack; first reported civilian death outside J&K

Kaur sustained 100 per cent burn injuries, while her husband suffered 70 per cent burns. They were both referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana. Their son, Jaswant Singh, sustained injuries but remains admitted at Ferozepur hospital and his condition is stable.

A family relative said Kaur died and added that the condition of both Lakhwinder and Jaswant is fine.

"The police will be going to DMCH in Ludhiana to bring the body of the deceased back to Ferozepur," the relative added.

The state police said the car’s light was on, due to which this incident might have happened.

On May 9 evening, several drones were spotted in the Ferozepur cantonment and nearby areas amid the India-Pakistan tension following Operatation Sindoor.