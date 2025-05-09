Three of family injured in Pakistani drone attack in Punjab, blackout in six border districts of state

CHANDIGARH: Three members of a family were injured in a village in Ferozepur as Pakistan launched drones into border districts of Punjab on Friday night. Multiple explosions were heard as the drones were neutralized. A widespread blackout was enforced in six border districts: Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran.
Sources said that drones were sighted in Jammu and Samba in Jammu and Kashmir and Pathankot, Ferozepur and Fazilka in Punjab. One drone fell on a house in Khai Feme Ke village injuring three members of a family. They were identified as Monu Singh son of Lakhwinder Singh. Sukhwinder Kaur, the wife of Lakhwinder. They were rushed to a private hospital.
A senior officer on condition of anonymity said, "There was a heavy drone attack in Ferozepur and a drone was neutralized. As it fell down in a ball of fire, it hit a house in Khai Feme Ke village near Ferozepur. Three of a family have burn injuries and were rushed a hospital. The lady was cooking food at that time and has maximum burn injuries, while her husband and son have also been burnt."
Sources said the village is situated close to the army cantonment, and the drone attack was perhaps aimed to hit the army installation there but it landed in the village.
Earlier, the Pakistan Army launched a series of drones in this border town on Friday evening. Several red coloured flying objects (swarm drones) could be seen coming one after another.
Massive drone attacks also targetted the Srinagar airport and Awantipora airfield in south Kashmir on Friday evening.
In addition to these locations, drones have been sighted at 26 locations ranging the Baramulla in the North to Bhuj in the South, along both the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones posing potential threats to civilian and military targets, according to an army statement.
The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala.
As per information, some of these drones were carrying explosvies and a few of them were meant for surveillance. Meanwhile, Army personnel have taken over the security of important bridges and other strategic installations in Ferozepur city.
Deputy Commissioner of Ferozepur Deepshikha Sharma said that teams have been dispatched to the village where the house was damaged.
Sources said that complete blackouts were imposed in the six border districts of the state at 8 pm as sirens went on and the authorities switched off the power supply. Besides the border districts, a blackout was also imposed in Hoshiarpur. Locals claim that sounds of explosions were heard in Ferozepur, Amritsar and Pathankot.
On Thursday night too, there was a blackout in most of the districts in the state and electricity was back only on Friday morning around 5.30 am.
The Airport Authority has extended the suspension period for all types of flights till May 15 at Sri Guru Ramdas International Airport, Amritsar. In a statement issued here, the Airport Authority said, "It is intimated to all concerned that suspension of all commercial/civil domestic and international flight operations from Amritsar Airport is further extended till 05.30 hrs on 15.05.2025." The ban has also been extended at Chandigarh airport.
In Haryana, the Deputy Commissioner of Ambala has ordered a complete blackout from 8 pm till 6 am. The orders in this regard issued by District Magistrate Ajay Singh Tomer also banned the use of inverters or generators for outdoor lighting. "In view of the prevailing circumstances and intelligence inputs indicating a potential air strike threat from Pakistan, it is imperative to ensure complete blackout during the night hours to safeguard public safety and strategic interests. The use of inverter, generator and any other power backup used for outdoor lights, bill board, street lights etc may invite a terror/drone attack,” the order reads.
“However, these may be used for indoor use on condition that all doors and windows are fully covered by thick curtains, so as to ensure no lights come out. In view of the emergent situation and shortage of time, this order is being passed ex-parte and is being addressed to the general public,” it said.
Any person found guilty of violating of the order shall be prosecuted and punished as per the law under Section 223 of the BNSS, it added.
An advisory issued by Bilaspur District Magistrate Rahul Kumar appealed to the residents to ensure a complete blackout in their respective areas to minimise risks in the event of a potential aerial attack. Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh shares a boundary with Punjab which is on high alert following the escalating tensions with Pakistan.
As per the guidelines issued by the district administration, all lights, both outdoor and indoor, must be turned off during night hours, while citizens have been advised to remain in sheltered locations and avoid unnecessary travel. Also, vehicular movement should be halted at night to facilitate the smooth functioning of security forces in case of any emergency.
“This advisory has been issued in public interest. The administration requests strict compliance from all residents. Restraint and vigilance are the strongest shields in such situations,” it said.
Meanwhile, all educational institutions were shut in Una district on Friday for, which a notification was issued late on Thursday night.
The Chandigarh administration has directed all shops selling non-essential items, such as clothing, eating joints, hotels, restaurants, and malls, to close starting at 7 pm. Shops selling essential items, including medicines, are exempt from the directive and can remain open. According to Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, the order is in effect for Friday only, and shops can resume their usual operations in the morning.
Meanwhile, on Friday morning, the Chandigarh administration sounded a fresh air raid siren, appealing to people to remain indoors. About an hour later, it said the siren for the alert was over.
In the neighbouring Mohali, cinema halls and shopping malls will remain closed daily from 8 pm to 6 am until further notice.