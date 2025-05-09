Three of family injured in Pakistani drone attack in Punjab, blackout in six border districts of state

CHANDIGARH: Three members of a family were injured in a village in Ferozepur as Pakistan launched drones into border districts of Punjab on Friday night. Multiple explosions were heard as the drones were neutralized. A widespread blackout was enforced in six border districts: Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran.

Sources said that drones were sighted in Jammu and Samba in Jammu and Kashmir and Pathankot, Ferozepur and Fazilka in Punjab. One drone fell on a house in Khai Feme Ke village injuring three members of a family. They were identified as Monu Singh son of Lakhwinder Singh. Sukhwinder Kaur, the wife of Lakhwinder. They were rushed to a private hospital.

A senior officer on condition of anonymity said, "There was a heavy drone attack in Ferozepur and a drone was neutralized. As it fell down in a ball of fire, it hit a house in Khai Feme Ke village near Ferozepur. Three of a family have burn injuries and were rushed a hospital. The lady was cooking food at that time and has maximum burn injuries, while her husband and son have also been burnt."

Sources said the village is situated close to the army cantonment, and the drone attack was perhaps aimed to hit the army installation there but it landed in the village.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army launched a series of drones in this border town on Friday evening. Several red coloured flying objects (swarm drones) could be seen coming one after another.

Massive drone attacks also targetted the Srinagar airport and Awantipora airfield in south Kashmir on Friday evening.

In addition to these locations, drones have been sighted at 26 locations ranging the Baramulla in the North to Bhuj in the South, along both the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones posing potential threats to civilian and military targets, according to an army statement.

The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala.

As per information, some of these drones were carrying explosvies and a few of them were meant for surveillance. Meanwhile, Army personnel have taken over the security of important bridges and other strategic installations in Ferozepur city.

Deputy Commissioner of Ferozepur Deepshikha Sharma said that teams have been dispatched to the village where the house was damaged.

Sources said that complete blackouts were imposed in the six border districts of the state at 8 pm as sirens went on and the authorities switched off the power supply. Besides the border districts, a blackout was also imposed in Hoshiarpur. Locals claim that sounds of explosions were heard in Ferozepur, Amritsar and Pathankot.

On Thursday night too, there was a blackout in most of the districts in the state and electricity was back only on Friday morning around 5.30 am.