India foils massive Pakistani drone attack on Srinagar airport, Awantipora airfield amid LoC shelling

SRINAGAR: India foiled a major Pakistani drone attack targeting the Srinagar airport and Awantipora airfield in south Kashmir on Friday evening.

In addition to these locations, drones have been sighted at 26 locations ranging the Baramulla in the North to Bhuj in the South, along both the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones posing potential threats to civilian and military targets, according to an army statement.

The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala.

An armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in severe injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance, and the area has been sanitised by security forces.

This comes after Pakistan resumed shelling along the Line of Control.

There were also reports of drones being engaged in Samba, Pathankot and Jammu amidst a blackout in Jammu and Baramulla.

According to the army statement, the armed forces are maintaining a high state of alert and all aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close watch and necessary action is being taken wherever necessary, the statement added.

Citizens in border areas have also been urged to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary movement, and follow safety instructions, with authorities stressing vigilance and no need for panic.

Heavy shelling was also reported in Uri. A woman identified as Nargis Begum had been killed when a Pakistani shell hit a vehicle near Mohura in Uri on Thursday.

CM Omar Abdullah, who is in Jammu, tweeted that, "intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am."