Pakistani drone attack on Pokhran foiled; Rajasthan border on red alert, blackout enforced

For a second night of grave anxiety on the Rajasthan border, Pakistan launched a drone attack on Pokhran on Friday night.
Though loud sounds of explosions were heard and flashes of light were seen in the sky, sources say the Indian air defence system intercepted and neutralised the Pakistani drone. While the Indian forces have foiled the attack, a red alert has been issued in Jaisalmer, Barmer and Sri Ganganagar districts, and residents have been urged to stay indoors.
A blackout has been enforced in all districts along the border. There are growing worries that Pakistan may target other areas also through drone attacks.
Earlier in the day, a live bomb was recovered in Kishanghat village in Jaisalmer district along the India-Pakistan border on Friday morning, triggering panic among residents amid growing military activity and heightened tensions along Rajasthan's western frontier.
The Indian Army immediately sealed the area and launched bomb disposal operations, while security forces issued strict instructions for civilians to maintain a safe distance. The recovery comes at a time when residents across border districts like Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, and Sriganganagar have reported increased military movement and low-flying aircraft, deepening public anxiety and fueling fears of escalation.
In response to the evolving situation, the Jaisalmer District Collector issued a fresh set of stringent security guidelines. Drone operations have been completely banned in the district from May 8 to July 7, and all drone owners have been instructed to immediately deposit their equipment at local police stations. The sale, purchase, and use of firecrackers have also been prohibited, with immediate closure orders issued for all firecracker shops.
A strict blackout will be enforced daily from 9 pm to 6 am, during which all lights must remain off and windows covered. Vehicular movement will be restricted after 6 pm, and no entry will be allowed within a 5-kilometre radius of defence installations. The Ramgarh-Tanot road will remain completely closed to traffic after 3 pm, and all markets must shut by 5 pm.
Residents have been advised not to leave their homes after 7 pm. Additional deployments of army and police personnel have been made in densely populated areas like Kishanghat to ensure public safety.
Despite the growing sense of uncertainty, Indian defence systems successfully neutralised several incoming threats on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Reports confirm that multiple aerial drones and bombs from across the border were intercepted and defused mid-air, preventing casualties and major damage.
To further strengthen ground-level coordination, the Rajasthan government has transferred nine Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) to previously vacant administrative subdivisions along the border.
As a precautionary measure, the train running between Barmer to Munabao and Bhagat Ki Kothi to Munabao was cancelled on Friday. Due to the drone attacks, the railways cancelled the Jaipur-Jaisalmer train on Thursday and the Jaisalmer-Jaipur train on Friday between Bikaner and Jaisalmer. It operated only from Jaipur to Bikaner.
Amid Pakistan's repeated attempts to attack military bases in Rajasthan, the railways decided to cancel the operation of many trains on Friday. As a result, trains going towards Barmer and Jaisalmer will be affected.
North Western Railway CPRO Shashi Kiran said that four trains have been completely cancelled amid a blackout and an emergency on the border, while two trains will be partially cancelled. Apart from this, five trains have been rescheduled, and 3 trains have been regulated.
In a related move, the Indian Premier League (IPL) match scheduled in Jaipur has been cancelled, following a cancellation in Dharamshala.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma chaired a high-level law and order review meeting for the second consecutive day on Friday, with Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, along with several cabinet ministers and senior officials, in attendance.
Earlier the same day, Sharma had convened an emergency meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to assess the overall security scenario and direct administrative responses.