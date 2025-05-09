Pakistani drone attack on Pokhran foiled; Rajasthan border on red alert, blackout enforced

For a second night of grave anxiety on the Rajasthan border, Pakistan launched a drone attack on Pokhran on Friday night.

Though loud sounds of explosions were heard and flashes of light were seen in the sky, sources say the Indian air defence system intercepted and neutralised the Pakistani drone. While the Indian forces have foiled the attack, a red alert has been issued in Jaisalmer, Barmer and Sri Ganganagar districts, and residents have been urged to stay indoors.

A blackout has been enforced in all districts along the border. There are growing worries that Pakistan may target other areas also through drone attacks.

Earlier in the day, a live bomb was recovered in Kishanghat village in Jaisalmer district along the India-Pakistan border on Friday morning, triggering panic among residents amid growing military activity and heightened tensions along Rajasthan's western frontier.

The Indian Army immediately sealed the area and launched bomb disposal operations, while security forces issued strict instructions for civilians to maintain a safe distance. The recovery comes at a time when residents across border districts like Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, and Sriganganagar have reported increased military movement and low-flying aircraft, deepening public anxiety and fueling fears of escalation.

In response to the evolving situation, the Jaisalmer District Collector issued a fresh set of stringent security guidelines. Drone operations have been completely banned in the district from May 8 to July 7, and all drone owners have been instructed to immediately deposit their equipment at local police stations. The sale, purchase, and use of firecrackers have also been prohibited, with immediate closure orders issued for all firecracker shops.