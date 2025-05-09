'Deranged fantasy': MEA shuts down claims by Pakistan that Indian forces attacked their own cities

Nation

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, speaking at a joint special briefing, said the claim was part of a deliberate attempt by Pakistan to spread disinformation about the ongoing situation at the border.
Calling it a “deranged fantasy,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shut down the claims made by Pakistan that the Indian armed forces were attacking their own cities.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, speaking at a joint special briefing alongside officials from the armed forces, said the claim was part of a deliberate attempt by Pakistan to spread disinformation about the ongoing situation at the border.

"Instead of owning up to its actions, Pakistan made the preposterous and outrageous claims that it is the Indian armed forces that are targeting their own cities like Amritsar and trying to blame Pakistan,” Misri said.

He added that such tactics were not new, pointing out that “history shows that they (Pakistan) are well versed in such actions.”

“In addition, that we would attack our own cities, is the kind of deranged fantasy that only the Pakistanis can come up with,” he stated.

Misri also addressed Pakistan’s claim that India had targeted the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara with a drone, describing it as a deliberate attempt to incite communal tensions.

“Pakistan spread disinformation that India targeted the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara through a drone attack, which is yet another blatant lie. Pakistan is trying desperately to impart a communal hue to the situation with an intention to create communal discord,” he said.

The joint briefing followed a series of drone and missile attacks by Pakistan in Jammu and Punjab on Thursday night, which were intercepted by Indian forces.

These strikes came in response to India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terrorist locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. While Pakistan’s response has been described as “escalatory,” the MEA insisted that India’s actions were “non-escalatory and measured.”

Operation Sindoor was carried out in retaliation for the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepalese national. Since then, tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated, resulting in multiple casualties on both sides.

