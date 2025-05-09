'Deranged fantasy': MEA shuts down claims by Pakistan that Indian forces attacked their own cities

Calling it a “deranged fantasy,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shut down the claims made by Pakistan that the Indian armed forces were attacking their own cities.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, speaking at a joint special briefing alongside officials from the armed forces, said the claim was part of a deliberate attempt by Pakistan to spread disinformation about the ongoing situation at the border.

"Instead of owning up to its actions, Pakistan made the preposterous and outrageous claims that it is the Indian armed forces that are targeting their own cities like Amritsar and trying to blame Pakistan,” Misri said.

He added that such tactics were not new, pointing out that “history shows that they (Pakistan) are well versed in such actions.”

“In addition, that we would attack our own cities, is the kind of deranged fantasy that only the Pakistanis can come up with,” he stated.

Misri also addressed Pakistan’s claim that India had targeted the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara with a drone, describing it as a deliberate attempt to incite communal tensions.

“Pakistan spread disinformation that India targeted the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara through a drone attack, which is yet another blatant lie. Pakistan is trying desperately to impart a communal hue to the situation with an intention to create communal discord,” he said.