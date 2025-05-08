IPL 2025: PBKS-DC clash called off after blackout in Dharamsala due to air raid alerts

The IPL clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on Thursday has been called off after a blackout in Dharamsala due to air raid alerts in nearby areas.

The match had already been delayed by an hour because of rain but no overs had been lost when it started.

Punjab Kings had stormed to 122/1 in just 10.1 overs when the decision was taken to abandon the match.

Priyansh Arya smashed 70 off just 34 balls before being caught by Madhav Tiwary at short third man off T Natarajan.

His opening partner Prabhsimran Singh was unbeaten on 50 off 28 balls.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer had just come to the crease but the players went off before he could face a ball.

Another match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, originally scheduled for May 11 in Dharamsala, had already been shifted to Ahmedabad.

This followed the closure of the Dharamsala airport in the wake of Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan.