IPL 2025: MI-PBKS clash shifted to Ahmedabad after closure of Dharamsala airport

NEW DELHI: The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, scheduled for May 11 in Dharamsala, has been shifted to Ahmedabad owing to the closure of the hill town's airport in the wake of military action against terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) secretary Anil Patel confirmed the development to PTI.

The game will be played in the afternoon.

"BCCI requested us and we accepted. Mumbai Indians are arriving later today and travel plans of Punjab Kings will be known later," said Patel.

Punjab Kings play Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on Thursday.

The Dharamsala airport has been closed for commercial flights at least until May 10 in the wake of India's military strikes on terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.