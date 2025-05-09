India confronting challenge of terrorism, shared threat to international community: EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday evoked the shared spirit of wartime unity as he addressed an event marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany, amid India's ongoing operations against terrorism emanating from across the border.

"It is a great pleasure to join you all on this occasion to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the war over fascism in 1945," Jaishankar said during the event held at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi.

The minister underscored the contemporary relevance of international cooperation, saying, “We also meet at a time when India is confronting the challenge of terrorism, one that is a shared threat to the international community. I thank those who have expressed solidarity with us and understand the resolute response that is underway.”

India’s remarks came just days after the Indian armed forces conducted precise missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor.

On Thursday, India thwarted Pakistan’s attempts to strike military sites using drones and missiles at 15 locations across northern and western India. In retaliation, India also targeted Pakistani air defence systems, including one in Lahore, which was reportedly neutralised.

Since the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar have received calls from their counterparts in various countries, condemning the strike, offering condolences, and expressing solidarity with India.