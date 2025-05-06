India launches global diplomatic outreach after Operation Sindoor; Doval, Jaishankar brief key nations on targeted action

NEW DELHI: Following precision strikes on nine terror camps under Operation Sindoor, India launched a diplomatic outreach to key global powers, including China, to assert its firm stance against cross-border terrorism, highlighting that the strikes were targeted, measured, and non-escalatory, reaffirming it has no intent to escalate unless provoked by Pakistan, sources have said.
Shortly after the 25-minute operation concluded, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval started engaging with his counterparts in major world capitals to explain the rationale behind the strikes.
Among those briefed were US NSA Marco Rubio, UK NSA Jonathan Powell, Saudi NSA Musaid Al Aiban, UAE NSA Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, UAE NSC Secretary General Ali Al Shamsi, Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, French Diplomatic Adviser Emmanuel Bonne, and Japan’s NSA Masataka Okano.
Rubio in a post on X said that “I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely.”
Rubio continued: “I echo @POTUS’s comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution.”
Sources said the interlocutors were informed that the strikes were targeted, measured, and non-escalatory—a calibrated response designed to prevent and deter further terror attacks following the brutal assault in Pahalgam, which, like numerous other attacks, done with Pakistani support.
According to sources, Doval briefed them on the “method of execution” of the operation, emphasising restraint and precision to avoid civilian casualties while firmly hitting “active terror infrastructure.”
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar engaged in a parallel diplomatic push, briefing his counterparts from many countries including Spain, Germany, France, Qatar. In his conversations Jaishankar reiterated that Operation Sindoor was a “targeted and measured response” aimed at deterring further acts of terrorism from across the border appreciating support from countries for India’s zero tolerance towards terrorism.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a high-level briefing in New Delhi with envoys of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) member states—five permanent and eight out of ten non-permanent members. Remaining two one is Pakistan and West African Sierra Leone doesn’t have an embassy in New Delhi.
During the meeting, Misri made it “unequivocally clear that while India's strikes were proportional and focused solely on terrorist camps, any retaliatory action by Pakistan will prompt a decisive Indian response,” sources.
India informed UNSC envoys it had successfully targeted nine specific terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC). When asked whether India had achieved its objectives, officials stressed the limited, strategic nature of the operation, while holding Pakistan responsible for shielding terror groups like The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be behind the Pahalgam attack.
India’s mission to the United Nations is also actively engaging with UNSC members in New York to build consensus and understanding around India’s position.
Trump's reaction
Responding to the developments, US President Donald Trump expressed concern, calling the situation “a shame” and appealing for calm.
“Nobody wants to see two powerful nations going down that road,” he said. “The world needs peace, not more conflict.”
"I guess people knew something was going to happen based on the past. They've been fighting for many, many decades and centuries, actually, if you really think about it," he added.
"I just hope it ends very quickly," said Trump.
'World cannot afford' India-Pakistan confrontation: UN
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "very concerned" about Indian military strikes on Pakistan, his spokesperson said on Tuesday, hours after India said it hit nine sites in Pakistani territory.
"The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson.
(With inputs from Online Desk.)