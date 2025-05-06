India launches global diplomatic outreach after Operation Sindoor; Doval, Jaishankar brief key nations on targeted action

NEW DELHI: Following precision strikes on nine terror camps under Operation Sindoor, India launched a diplomatic outreach to key global powers, including China, to assert its firm stance against cross-border terrorism, highlighting that the strikes were targeted, measured, and non-escalatory, reaffirming it has no intent to escalate unless provoked by Pakistan, sources have said.

Shortly after the 25-minute operation concluded, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval started engaging with his counterparts in major world capitals to explain the rationale behind the strikes.

Among those briefed were US NSA Marco Rubio, UK NSA Jonathan Powell, Saudi NSA Musaid Al Aiban, UAE NSA Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, UAE NSC Secretary General Ali Al Shamsi, Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, French Diplomatic Adviser Emmanuel Bonne, and Japan’s NSA Masataka Okano.

Rubio in a post on X said that “I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely.”

Rubio continued: “I echo @POTUS’s comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution.”