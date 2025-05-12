Drone sighting in Punjab triggers blackouts; one surveillance drone shot down, Amritsar airport shut again

CHANDIGARH: Drones were reportedly sighted late this evening over Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts in Punjab, with one surveillance drone brought down by Indian armed forces near Jalandhar. The incidents occurred shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation.

In response, blackouts were imposed in Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, and parts of Jalandhar district. Civil operations at Amritsar International Airport, which had resumed only today after a temporary closure, were again suspended. An Amritsar-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi was forced to return mid-air.

Sources reported that one drone was sighted near Suranassi in Jalandhar, where an Indian Army ammunition depot is located. Another drone sighting occurred at Unchi Bassi, between Mukerian and Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district along the Jammu National Highway.

As a precaution, electricity supply was cut in certain areas of Jalandhar. In Dasuya and Mukerian, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) disconnected power from the grid following instructions from the local administration.

An air-raid siren was sounded in Amritsar, which lies near the international border, followed by a citywide blackout.

An IndiGo Delhi–Amritsar flight (6E), which had taken off at 8:26 PM, returned to Delhi and landed at around 9:15 PM. Several other flights were diverted to avoid overflying the affected airspace. Amritsar airport, which had resumed operations after being shut since 7 May, has now been closed again until further notice, according to sources.