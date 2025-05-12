Drone sighting in Punjab triggers blackouts; one surveillance drone shot down, Amritsar airport shut again

CHANDIGARH: Drones were reportedly sighted late this evening over Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts in Punjab, with one surveillance drone brought down by Indian armed forces near Jalandhar. The incidents occurred shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation.
In response, blackouts were imposed in Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, and parts of Jalandhar district. Civil operations at Amritsar International Airport, which had resumed only today after a temporary closure, were again suspended. An Amritsar-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi was forced to return mid-air.
Sources reported that one drone was sighted near Suranassi in Jalandhar, where an Indian Army ammunition depot is located. Another drone sighting occurred at Unchi Bassi, between Mukerian and Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district along the Jammu National Highway.
As a precaution, electricity supply was cut in certain areas of Jalandhar. In Dasuya and Mukerian, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) disconnected power from the grid following instructions from the local administration.
An air-raid siren was sounded in Amritsar, which lies near the international border, followed by a citywide blackout.
An IndiGo Delhi–Amritsar flight (6E), which had taken off at 8:26 PM, returned to Delhi and landed at around 9:15 PM. Several other flights were diverted to avoid overflying the affected airspace. Amritsar airport, which had resumed operations after being shut since 7 May, has now been closed again until further notice, according to sources.
Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar, Himanshu Aggarwal, posted on X:
"As a precautionary measure, lights have been switched off in some areas around Suranassi due to drone sighting reports. We are verifying the sightings. There is no cause for alarm. The Armed Forces remain on regular vigil."
In a follow-up message, Aggarwal confirmed:
"I have been informed that one surveillance drone was brought down by the Armed Forces around 9:20 PM near village Mand. An expert team is searching for the debris. Citizens are requested not to go near any suspected debris and to report it immediately to the nearest police station. No drone activity has been seen in Jalandhar since 10 PM."
He further added:
"I urge residents to stay calm and not to burst firecrackers, as some reports have emerged. Strict police action will be taken against anyone creating panic. Light has been cut off in some areas of Jalandhar as a precaution. The situation will be reviewed shortly. There is nothing to worry about."
Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said:
"We received information around 8:30 PM that some unidentified objects were seen in the sky. The nature of the objects is still under verification. The Armed Forces are actively engaged. We have imposed blackouts in areas like Dasuya and Mukerian and advised residents in other parts of the district to remain alert."
When asked about reports of explosions in the Unchi Bassi area of Hoshiarpur, she responded:
"That information is also being verified by Army authorities. The blackout remains in place until further orders. Once we receive inputs from Army and Air Force authorities, we will decide whether to extend or withdraw the blackout."
The Amritsar administration also appealed for calm. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney posted on X:
"You will hear a siren. We are on alert and initiating a blackout. Please switch off your lights and move away from windows. Stay calm we will inform you when it is safe to restore the power supply. Do not panic. This is a precautionary step."
Sources said schools in the border districts of Punjab will remain closed tomorrow, following instructions issued by the concerned district authorities.